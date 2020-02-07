Cong leader Naseem Khan files complaint against Sambit Patra for 'trying to defame him'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Congress leader Naseem Khan on Friday filed a complaint with Mumbai Police Commissioner and Election Commission against BJP leader Sambit Patra for trying to "defame him" and his party by allegedly sharing a fake video on social media.

"Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra has tried to defame me and the Congress party by sharing a fake video on social media. To teach him a lawful lesson, a police complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Police commissioner, Saki Naka Police station and even with the election commission," Khan said in a statement.

Khan said that the "BJP has stooped to the lowest levels while campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections and since their defeat is confirmed they are now resorting to cheap tricks like defaming the opposition parties."

"Patra has shared an old video on his official twitter account without verifying its veracity in a bid to defame me and the Congress party. He did this because he wanted to create a divide in society and make use of it for political gains. This video was fabricated by an RSS worker during the Vidhan Sabha elections. Even at that time, a complaint was filed against the fake video with the police. And it was found that the person had edited the original video to make this fake video," the Congress leader said.

"This video was fabricated by an RSS worker during the Vidhan Sabha elections. Even at that time a complaint was filed against the fake video with the police. And it was found that the person had edited the original video to make this fake video. Despite all this, the vicious BJP is spreading the fake video again," he added.

Patra had tweeted a video and wrote: "Can someone verify the authenticity of the video for me? People on social media are saying this man is Congress leader Naseem Khan who is shouting slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi jee. Please run a fact check on this friends ...do let me know" (ANI)

