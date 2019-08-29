Cong leader PC Chacko requests Sonia to relieve him of Delhi's responsibility

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Congress leader PC Chacko has requested interim party president Sonia Gandhi to relieve him of the responsibility of the party's Delhi unit in-charge, sources said on Thursday.

If Gandhi accepts Chacko's request, then it will be a big blow for the Congress as the assembly polls in Delhi are scheduled to take place early next year.

Earlier, disagreements had cropped up within the Congress' Delhi unit when Chacko stayed former Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit's decision to dissolve all 280 block-level committees. The three-time Delhi Chief Minister Dikshit passed away on July 20 due to cardiac arrest. (ANI)

