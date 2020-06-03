Cong leader SA Sampat Kumar detained in Telangana

Jogulamba Gadwal/Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], June 3 (ANI): The police on Tuesday detained former MLA and Congress leader SA Sampat Kumar at his residence in Shanti Nagar in Vaddepalli Mandal and later shifted him to Maldakal police station.

Kumar warned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government that their 'Jal Deeksha' will continue and nobody can stop them.

In Vikarabad, the arrest of Congress leaders who wanted to hold protest against the government on the Telangana Statehood Day led to a tense situation in Parigi town.

Congress leader Konda Visweswar Reddy and District Congress Committee (DCC) president Rammohan Reddy were put under house arrest before their 'Deeksha' programme.

Later, Congress leaders staged a sit-in protest at the residence of Rammohan Reddy but they were not allowed there which lead to verbal brawl and scuffle between both groups.

They were detained and taken to Changomul police station. (ANI)

