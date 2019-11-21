Cong leader Ugrappa hits out at MTB Nagaraj over increase in his financial assets

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress leader VS Ugrappa on Thursday hit out at the BJP candidate from Hoskote, MTB Nagaraj over an increase in his financial assets in over a year's time.

Speaking at a press conference, Urgappa said, "MTB Nagaraj will lose the elections. In over one year there has been an increase in his assets by Rs 185 crores. What are the ED and IT doing?"

Urgappa further said, "Nagaraj joined the BJP and that is why they are silent. If these agencies are alive they have to take suo motto action against him."

"MTB Nagaraj is telling the voters that he will give them money to vote for him. Under section 123 of Representation of Peoples Act 1951, any sort of bribery to the voter is a punishable offence," the Congress leader said.

"Nagaraj is saying that Siddaramaiah took a loan from him. In his election affidavit of 2018-19, this is not reflected. Suppression of information is also an offence. The election commission has to take immediate action and reject his nomination," he added.

Nagaraj's election affidavit submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Friday disclosed net worth of over Rs 1201 crores. (ANI)

