KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre talking to media personnel in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photo/ANI
KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre talking to media personnel in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Cong leaders confident that Karnataka crisis will end on a happy note

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:37 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): Notwithstanding political turmoil that has rocked Congress-JDS coalition government in the state, the Congress leaders on Sunday exuded confidence that they would survive the crisis.
"Everything is OK. Wait for some time and you will get good news," said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Eshwar Khandre while talking to reporters after a meeting with the party leaders here.
When asked if the coalition government will run smoothly, he said: "Yes, it will run." He also expressed hope that disgruntled MLAs would come back.
"Wait and see. I am hopeful that our MLAs will come back. I am 100 per cent hopeful that they will come back. We are in touch with them," said the KPCC working president.
Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi, whose brother Ramesh Jarkiholi is one of the MLAs who had resigned, said: "No, I am not in touch with my brother. When Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy comes, then the real things will start."
He also stressed that no discussion has taken place on the chief minister's post being given to the Congress party.
Another Congress leader HK Patil said that the party leaders are talking to MLAs who were "unhappy."
"Our leaders are talking to all those legislators, who are unhappy or those who have resigned. Things are improving. The government will be safe and stable," he said.
He also accused the BJP of creating problems for the state government.
"It is only the BJP which is creating all these problems. Things will be safe. A lot of improvement will take place. We are in a period of crisis. Whatever reservations we may have, this is not the time to discuss that," added Patil.
Asked about the dissident MLAs, the Congress leader said: "Everything will be okay. All our legislators will come back."
On Saturday, 11 MLAs from the Congress-JDS coalition submitted their resignation to the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. Later in the evening, 10 of the MLAs left for Mumbai.
The MLAs who resigned from the Assembly include BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, Ramesh Jharkiholi, and Pratap Gowda Patil.
A rebel JD(S) MLA claimed that a total of 14 MLAs of the coalition has put down their papers.
The Congress party has accused the BJP of trying to form a government in the state through defections.
"Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram (the culture of defections) has now attained a new definition in India. The new word for 'Aaya Ram Gaya Ram' is MODI -- mischievously orchestrated defections in India," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in New Delhi on Saturday while talking to media persons. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:50 IST

Adityanath orders removal of SDM, other officals in Gorakhpur division

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 07 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, after reviewing the progress of works in Gorakhpur division, directed removal of the sub-divisional magistrate of Sadar Maharajganj due to poor performance.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:47 IST

Had submitted resignation to Rahul Gandhi 8-10 days ago:...

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that he had submitted his resignation from the post of Congress General Secretary to Rahul Gandhi '8-10 days' ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:46 IST

'Modi's criticism, breaking alliance with BJP led to TDP's...

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lost in the recent elections because its leaders criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it parted ways with the Bharatiya Janta Party, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:43 IST

Indian Coast Guard saves 13 fishermen off West Bengal coast

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday saved the life of 13 fishermen stranded in the sea onboard a distressed fishing vessel from Bangladesh waters.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:34 IST

Gujarat: Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear

Chhota Udepur (Gujarat) [India], July 7 (ANI): Several roads and bridges submerged in water on Saturday in various parts of the state due to the heavy rain, throwing daily life out of gear.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:28 IST

Idea to appoint 3-member committee to run Mumbai Congress...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7(ANI) : Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday dubbed Milind Deora's proposal to appoint a three-member committee to lead the state unit of the party as 'inappropriate.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:26 IST

Mumbai: Anti narcotics cell seizes 180 kg drugs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 07(ANI) : Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday seized 180 kilograms of drugs from Mankhurd area in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:19 IST

Nanda Devi: ITBP team airlifted from Base Camp to Pithoragarh on Sunday

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Eleven member Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineers' team who retrieved the bodies of mountaineers successfully from Nanda Devi East were airlifted from the Base Camp to Pithoragarh on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:18 IST

Indian Army to buy American howitzer ammo for long-range accurate strikes

New Delhi ((India), July 7 (ANI): Seeking to acquire the capability to hit enemy positions close to populated areas without causing collateral damage, the Indian Army is in the process of acquiring Excalibur guided long-range artillery ammunition which can strike targets more than 50 km away.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:17 IST

We need to think about sugar production cost, says Sharad Pawar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that some factories have been spending too much on the production of sugar hence there is a need to think about the expense in its production in order for the industry to flourish.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:13 IST

Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 9

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is scheduled to take place on July 9 here at Vidhana Soudha.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:05 IST

J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam visits Kargil War Memorial

Dras (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday visited Kargil War Memorial here ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to the state.

Read More
iocl