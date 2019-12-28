Cong leaders planned stone-pelting in anti-CAA protests: Muralidhar Rao

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): National General Secretary of BJP, P Muralidhar Rao on Saturday said that Congress leaders planned stone-pelting in the anti-CAA protests across the country.

"Mahatma Gandhi had taken back the non-cooperation movement when there was violence in Chauri Chaura in 1922. But Congress did not even criticise stone-pelting and violence in the anti-CAA protests. Congress leaders have instead planned these stone-pelting incidents and violence," Rao said while addressing a seminar on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Teachers' Bhawan Auditorium here.

"Any bill which has been passed in parliament, only Supreme Court can give the final decision on that," he added.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country last week including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)