Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Assam on Thursday.
Cong led in corruption, ran economy with double digit inflation through 10 years: Sitharaman

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:30 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Slamming the Congress for their "Unfit Govt Unfit Economy" campaign on social media, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the UPA government led the country in corruption and ran the economy with double-digit inflation through 10 years of their regime.
"They ran an economy with double-digit inflation through 10 years that they were in power. They did not control prices which directly affect the common man. Prices were skyrocketing during their time. There was scandal after scandal even in the basic allocation of coal and 2G. They could not control prices, they led the country in corruption," she told reporters here when asked about the Congress campaign, which apparently mocked the government's "Fit India" movement.
"They led the country in exploiting public assets. Corruption was everywhere what they did. There was nothing left without corruption during their time. If managing the economy was corruption and if managing the economy was to have skyrocketing inflation then they mastered it, so, to talk about fit or unfit is not for the Congress," Sitharaman said.
Sharpening her attack, the minister further stated that the Congress has not learnt the lessons after their disastrous defeats in two consecutive Lok Sabha elections.
"They have not learnt the lessons of a defeat in 2014 and in 2019 because of their bad practices. People told Congress what they think of them. I wish the Congress party can retrospect," she added.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nation-wide 'Fit India Movement' at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in the national capital. The Prime Minister administered a fitness pledge on the occasion.
'Fit India movement', was launched on the occasion of the National Sports Day -- the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, which aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:10 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:10 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:04 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:55 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:51 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:47 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:40 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:38 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:32 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:32 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:22 IST

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:21 IST

