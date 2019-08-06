Cong MLA backs Centre's move on J-K; slams netizen saying 'I'm an Indian'

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Taking a different party line on Centre's move to scrap of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Congress MLA Aditi Singh on Monday hailed the government's decision.

"United we stand! Jai Hind #Article370," tweeted Singh, who is an MLA from Raebareli Sadar.

Singh also hit back at a user after he commented, "You are Congressi," on her post. She retaliated against the user saying, "Main ek Hindustani hoon (I am an Indian)."

Earlier, senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi also welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, saying 'a mistake of history has been corrected.'

"Ram Manohar Lohia ji under whom I had political training was always against this Article. A mistake of history has been corrected today, albeit late," Dwivedi, who was considered close to party leader Sonia Gandhi a few years ago, told ANI.

The government had revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Jammu & Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favor and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained. (ANI)

