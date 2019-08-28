Cong MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi's close aide commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Shivkumar, a close aide of Congress MLA from Haryana's Adampur, Kuldeep Bishnoi allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Sunlight Colony here, police said on Wednesday.

"Shivkumar used to live in Sunlight Colony. He committed suicide on Monday by consuming poison. He used to live alone as he was separated from his wife. He used to work in the office of Kuldeep Bishnoi. We are investigating the case," DCP, South East, Chinmoy Biswal told ANI.

Shivkumar, who hails from Hyderabad, had been working with Bishnoi for the past 12 years. He was cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium here in the presence of his family members. Bishnoi, a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), was also present along with his staff members.

It may be noted that the Delhi Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the Income Tax Department has attached benami assets worth over Rs 150 crore allegedly belonging to Kuldeep Bishnoi and Chander Mohan, who are the sons of late former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

According to sources, Bristol Hotel in Haryana's Gurugram has been attached by the I-T Department. The asset is owned by a company named Bright Star Hotel Private Limited.

Thirty-four per cent shares of Bright Star are held in the name of a front company registered in the British Virgin Islands and operated inter alia from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said sources.

Last month, the agency had conducted searches at the residence and offices of Bishnoi in Adampur, Hisar and Gurugram. (ANI)