Cong MLA Masood distributes posters reading 'No CAA, No NPR, No NRC' in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Congress MLA Arif Masood on Thursday launched the campaign named 'save the Constitution' by distributing posters reading 'No CAA, No NRC, NO NPR' which were pasted by people outside their homes .

The drive was conducted in the Bapu colony here as a way of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Speaking to media, Masood said, "The way hate is spread in the country and Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution is getting destroyed, we have started a drive to tell that this country will be lead by the Constitution and not by Godse's ideology."

"Every religion gives adherence to the Constitution and today there are attempts to destroy the Constitution therefore I came to a locality of my constituency in Bapu Colony. I requested people here to paste posters reading 'NO NRC, NO CAA'.

One of the locals, Geeta Bai said, "They have given me poster so I just pasted it on my home's wall." (ANI)

