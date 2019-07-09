Cong MLA Nitesh Rane and his supporters sent to 14 day judicial custody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and his supporters were sent to 14-days judicial custody by Kankavali court on Tuesday.

The MLA along with his supporters were arrested on July 4 for throwing mud on an engineer in Kankavali.

On July 5, the Congress leader and his supporters were sent to police custody till July 9.

They were arrested for allegedly throwing mud on Prakash Shedekar, an engineer, for not getting potholes on a stretch of the road on Mumbai-Goa highway filled up.

An FIR was registered against Rane and at least 40 of his supporters under several provision of the Indian Penal Code.

Rane was touring with the engineer on Mumbai-Goa highway. He found several potholes on the highway near Kanakavali here. The legislator and his supporters lost cool over the unfilled potholes. The angry MLA poured mud on the engineer and tied him with a rope on Gadnadi bridge. (ANI)

