Cong MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy to attend CLP meeting on Tuesday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy (Congress MLA who had tendered his resignation), will attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The Congress party had issued a circular on Sunday asking all its MLAs to attend the meeting which will begin at 9:30 am.

The party has warned of strict action against the MLAs who skip the CLP meeting which will discuss among other things the crisis over the coalition government.

The CLP meeting has been called by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Congress leader KC Venugopal and Dinesh Gundu Rao will also be present in the meeting.

The July 9 meeting precedes the Assembly Session, which is scheduled to commence on July 12.

The coalition government in the state is faced with a serious crisis after the resignation of 11 Congress MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday. (ANI)

