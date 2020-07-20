Cong MLAs from Gehlot camp spend weekend enjoying 'Lagaan', 'Sholay', antakshari at Jaipur hotel

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 20 (ANI): A day after enjoying antakshari and actor Aamir Khan's blockbuster movie 'Lagaan', Congress MLAs of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp lodged at Hotel Fairmont here were spotted watching cult classic hit 'Sholay'.

The Congress MLAs in favour of the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have been lodged at Hotel Fairmont amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan.

Released on August 15, 1975, 'Sholay' was about two petty criminals, Veeru and Jai (Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan), who are hired by a retired police officer to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh.

The film also stars Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan and it has superhit music by RD Burman.

These MLAs were also seen attending cooking classes, playing 'antakshari' and watching Mughal-e-Azam.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sambit Patra took a jibe at Congress, stating that these MLAs are neglecting the people of their constituencies as they are busy watching movies and learning how to make 'pizza, pasta'.

vhaaN Corona se jntaa pst ..aur yhaaN n kisii maask kii j'ruurt n social distancing kii ..kmaal hai!! https://t.co/g3K3VAQpnA — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 19, 2020

On Saturday, newly-appointed Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs have supported the Ashok Gehlot government from the beginning and continue to support it.

"Two BTP MLAs Rajkumar Roat and Ram Prasad Dindor have supported our government from the very beginning and it continues. They have expressed satisfaction with the work done by the government. They are committed to providing stability to Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government," Dotasra said at a press conference here.

While Congress has 107 MLAs including 19 who have been issued notices of disqualification by the assembly speaker on a complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi, the BJP has 72 lawmakers in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.

Congress has accused BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations.

The Congress government in Rajasthan continues to be in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president earlier this week. (ANI)