Cong moves adjournment motion in LS over Centre's bid to seek call records of people

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tiwari on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the Centre's decision of seeking call data records of all mobile phone subscribers across several pockets of the country for specific days over the past few months.

According to a news report, the Central government has made a request to telecom operators through the local units of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The records have been sought for consumers in the circles of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. (ANI)