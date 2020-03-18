Cong moves adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over former CJI Gogoi's nomination to RS

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Congress MP K Suresh on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the nomination of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi to the Upper House of Parliament.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former CJI Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha.

Gogoi served as the 46th CJI from October 3, 2018, to November 17, 2019. (ANI)

