Cong MP alleges illegal coal mining in WB, to raise issue in Parliament

By Syed Mojiz Imam

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): Congres Rajya Sabha lawmaker Pradeep Bhattacharya on Sunday alleged that illegal coal mining is rampant in various parts of TMC-ruled West Bengal and added that he will raise the issue in Parliament.

Talking to ANI here, he said, "Illegal mining has been rampant in West Bengal. Contractors are working in collusion with political parties. They have been working in connivance with TMC people in Bengal. No one acts against these contractors as politicians are benefitted."

"I will raise this issue in Parliament," Bhattacharya said.

He also questioned the Centre's role in combating the corrupt practice and said that no action was taken despite him raising the issue.

"I raised the issue with Gadkari ji at a consultative committee meeting. Once I asked him to order an investigation in the matter," he said, adding that the illegal mining is being run by mafias in many coal fields including that in Jharia, Raniganj, Purulia and Bankura.

"Even CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) does not do anything," he said.

The Congress leader earlier had given a zero hour notice in the upper House of Parliament but "could not get the opportunity because of some important issues." (ANI)

