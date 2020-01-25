Cong MP Dalwai hits out at Modi, says he is very small compared to Nehru

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Congress MP Husain Dalwai on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is very small in stature compared to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking at an event, Dalwai asked, "Modiji what is your status? You are very small compared to Nehru."

Referring to the prime ministerial post held by Modi, the Congress MP said, "People of the country have placed you in a position where you are right now and these people will also remove you from that position." (ANI)

