Vivek Tankha (Source: twitter)
Cong MP explains absence in RS during discussion on triple talaq bill

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:12 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha on Wednesday clarified that he had to be present before a Chhattisgarh court on Tuesday and, therefore, could not take part in the discussion on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House.
Taking to Twitter, Tankha explained that on Tuesday, he was at the Chhattisgarh High Court for a matter fixed a month back and he got an SMS to be present in Parliament at 9:25 am on Tuesday.
"Unavoidable predicament yesterday. Was before Chhattisgarh HC for a matter fixed a month back. Sms for presence in parliament received at 9.25 am in Bilaspur. Party leader also in knowledge. No way Cd hv reached back. Press & media need not speculate abt my absence" he tweeted.
The Bill was passed with 99 members in its favour while 84 members voted against it in the final division. In the division on referring it to select committee, the government got 100 votes while 84 voted against
Speaking on the passage of the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the bills that were discussed to be sent to the select committee like RTI and triple talaq were "hurriedly brought up by the government."
"We were kept in the dark, Opposition was asked for a list for the bills to be sent to the select committee, we were under the impression that it will be considered and not be listed in the last hour for discussion," he claimed.
BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra had opposed the triple talaq bill and demanded that it be referred to select committee. However, BSP MPs were not present during voting.
When contacted, BSP MP Veer Singh said he was not there in the House as he had a pre-scheduled programme and the Parliament Session was extended.
Members of AIADMK and JD-U, an ally of BJP, staged a walkout. Some members of Congress, YSR Congress, TDP, and TRS, apart from about nine from SP and BSP, were not present during voting. NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel were also not present. (ANI)

