Cong MP in Tamil Nadu writes to Amit Shah seeking CBI enquiry into attack on journalist

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking for a CBI enquiry into an attack on a journalist.

In the letter, Tagore said, "This is to bring your kind notice about the brutal attack of goons on the Press Reporter Shri Karthik under the influence of local state Minister in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar District Tamil Nadu. The incident took place on March 3, 2020 wherein the criminals had triggered a bloody attack on the reporter and the reporter got seriously injured."

"It was informed that the accused has given statement that under the aegis of local state Minister they had attacked the reporter. This has raised serious concerns followed by shock wave among the public since even the responsible minister has headed such hooliganism," the letter read.

"There are many demands raised by the people that police should take actions against accused and judicial investigation should be initiated. But the police functioning under the state government cannot be expected to be genuine in this matter. Therefore I request your intervention and initiate a CBI enquiry so that justice can prevail," it added. (ANI)

