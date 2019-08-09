Cong president should be one who can struggle for party: PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar

PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar talking to ANI in new Delhi on Friday.
ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:38 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 9 (ANI): Punjab unit Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said the post of party president is "not the post of a peon and the names that are popping up in the news are sponsored."
"This is not the post of a peon so that name of anybody is raised. They are all opportunistic people. This all is happening because of sponsored journalism," Jakhar told ANI.
"It is indeed shameful for our party that such names have surfaced. The Congress president should be the one who can struggle for the party in this troubled time and can take all along," he said.
"The Constitution is in danger. We are moving towards fascism. At this time, we need someone who can take all along," added Jakhar.
He also took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government for scrapping Article 370 and doing away with the special status of J&K and bifurcating it into two UTs -- J & K with legislature and Ladakh without it.
"Will they be able to give employment to the youth of Kashmir and Jammu? They will do with Punjab what they have done with Kashmir," said Jakhar
It may be recalled that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder had earlier advocated for a young leader to take charge of the party.
It may be noted that three Chief Ministers -- Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamalnath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel -- who are also CLP leaders did not turn up for today's meeting. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy attended the meet. (ANI)

