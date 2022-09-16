Cong Presidential polls process open, nothing to hide: Madhusudan Mistry

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Chairman of the Congress' Central Election Authority (CEA) Madhusudan Mistry on Thursday said that the entire process of the election of the party president is "open" as the party has nothing to hide.

Addressing a press conference, Mistry said, "The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will pass resolutions authorising the new Congress president to appoint the party's state chiefs and All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegates, and these resolutions will not affect presidential poll as this is an independent process."

"The Pradesh Returning Officers (PROs) will hold delegate meeting and give the authorisation to choose state presidents, AICC president and also Party president," Mistry said adding that the process will have no bearing on the election of the new Congress president.



"Those seeking to file nominations for the AICC president post and the 10 PCC delegates' support from different states to sign on their form can see the list of over 9,000 delegates at the AICC's Central Election Authority's (CEA) office from September 20," Mistry further said.

Over 9,000 PCC delegates will carry out the party president's post and with the passing of the resolutions by them, the new president will appoint new PCC, state unit chiefs and AICC delegates.

The notification for the Congress president's election will be out on September 22. Nominations for the post of Congress president can be filed from September 24 to September 30. The last day of filing the nomination is September 30, 2022 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

Mistry said that out of the 23 Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, 12 are elected while 11 are nominated.

"If there are more than 12 contenders for the CWC elected seats then there will be elections, he said, adding that if there is a consensus on the names of 23 members then polls may not be required," he added. (ANI)

