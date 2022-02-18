Cong protest in Karnataka Assembly continues over Minister Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag' remark

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah, party state president DK Shivakumar and other MLAs continued their protest that they started on Thursday night in the state Assembly demanding the resignation of Minister KS Eshwarappa over his saffron flag remark.

The protest began after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday accused Congress of violating the flag code in the Assembly when they held a protest against the Minister who purportedly said that the saffron flag in the future could become the national flag and it will be unfurled at the Red Fort.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress leaders were selectively quoting a part of the minister's statement and were misleading the Assembly and people.

"Eshwarappa has issued a clarification. He did not say that the saffron flag would be hoisted at the Red fort immediately but in another 300 or 500 years. He said it may or may not happen. He also added that we have accepted the national flag and no one must disrespect it. Legally, Eshwarappa has not committed any mistake and no action can be taken against him," he said. (ANI)