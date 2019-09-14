Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar. (File photo)
Cong rejects Sunil Jakhar's resignation as Punjab party unit chief

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday rejected the resignation of Sunil Jakhar as the party's unit president of Punjab, who had offered to step down from his post a few months ago.
In a statement, the party said that Jakhar is "expected to carry out the good work as usual".
"You have submitted your resignation as President, Punjab PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee). Congress party does not accept your resignation and you are expected to carry on the good work as usual," said Asha Kumari, the party's in-charge of Punjab affairs, in the letter.
Following the results of the general elections on May 23, Jakhar had offered to step down as Punjab Congress chief after he lost to Bollywood actor BJP leader Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur -- a seat he wrestled from BJP in 2017 by-polls.
The Congress mustered only 52 seats in this year's Lok Sabha elections, eight more than it had won in the 2014 polls.
However, in Punjab, the party put up a good show, where it won eight of the state's 13 Lok Sabha seats. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:32 IST

