Cong-ruling states willing to send Priyanka Gandhi to Rajya Sabha as MP: Avinash Pandey

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Congress leader Avinash Pandey on Wednesday said that all Congress-ruling states including Rajasthan are willing to send party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to Rajya Sabha as an MP.

"This is the wish of every Congress worker that Priyanka Gandhi goes to Rajya Sabha. Every Congress ruling state including Rajasthan wants to send Priyanka to Rajya Sabha from their state. The final decision is to be taken by Priyanka and the Congress President," Pandey told media after attending a meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi here at Janpath.

Rajasthan Congres in-charge, however, said that no discussions regarding the Rajya Sabha were held in the meeting.

As many as 55 Rajya Sabha members including one nominated MP are retiring by April this year. Congress in Madhya Pradesh has formally requested the party leadership to field Priyanka Gandhi from the state.

While two from Chhattisgarh, three Rajya Sabha seats each will be filled from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where Congress enjoys the majority.

Speaking about the meeting, Pandey said: "It was a review meeting to inform the president about political appointments and ongoing and upcoming programmes in the state. We also informed about the decision taken by the coordination committee in Rajasthan."

"Apart from this, the discussion about the district level workers to be appointed was held," he said. (ANI)

