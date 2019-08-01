Cong says 'painful incident' took place with Unnao rape victim; BJP says probe underway

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday raised in the Lok Sabha the "painful incident" of Unnao rape victim suffering an accident on Sunday and alleged that law and order situation had deteriorated under Yogi Adityanath government.

He sought a response from Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter.

Chowdhury, Congress leader in the House, first raised the issue soon after the House met for the day and later while the House was discussing the Consumer Protection Bill.

Congress members, who came near the Speaker's podium raising slogans against the government, later staged a walkout from the House along with members of several other opposition parties.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said the matter should not be politicized and noted that the CBI investigation was already underway.

BJP members accused Chowdhury of trying to defame the government in Uttar Pradesh and said the truck that hit the vehicle of rape victim belonged to a member of the Samajwadi Party.

Chowdhury said the suffering of the rape victim was "a blot on civilized society" and demanded a response from Amit Shah. He also said witnesses had been killed in the accident and "painful, shameful" incident had taken place.

"People of India are feeling ashamed today due to the Unnao incident. It is a blot on civilised society, where a minor girl was gang-raped. A truck hit a victim's car and killed a witness while the victim and her lawyer are in critical condition. A shameful incident has happened. We demand the Home Minister come to the House and give a statement," said Chowdhury.

The rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts were killed after their car collided with a truck in Raebareli on Sunday.

"What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident happened with the victim," Chowdhury asked.

Joshi said the CBI was investigating the matter and the probe was being carried out impartially.

He said the government was with the family of the victim and the Uttar Pradesh government is doing all that is needed to provide justice to her.

BJP member Jagdambika Pal said that the Congress was raking up the issue to defame the Uttar Pradesh government and to mislead the country.

He said the truck belonged to the Samajwadi Party leader and an effort was being made to defame Uttar Pradesh. He also said the MLA accused of rape was in jail and CBI inquiry was underway.

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti also said that the truck driver was a Samajwadi Party MLA and belongs to Fatehpur.

Not satisfied with the response of Joshi, Congress members came near the Speaker's podium and raised slogans against the government about its slogan of `Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

As the House took up discussion on the Consumer Protection Bill amid sloganeering, BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, urged Congress members to take their seats and said a CBI inquiry was already underway.

While the Congress leader said that the party is not politicising the issue and raising it to bring it to the notice of the country, Lekhi said: "Adhirji, this is politics".

He said the victim had also tried to commit suicide outside the residence of the Chief Minister and there was an attack on the girl and also on her father who had died.

Speaker Om Birla, who came to the Chair, said that members had decided that state issues will not be raised in the House.

The Congress leader said they were demanding protection to the victim, punishment to the perpetrators of crime and a response from the Home Minister.

Congress and several other opposition parties later staged a walkout.

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident.

The teen was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.

Earlier, the House paid tributes to Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy, a former member of the House, who passed away on July 28. (ANI)