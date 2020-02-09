Cong seems to have made sacrifice to prevent splitting of votes in Delhi, says KTS Tulsi

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi has said that his party sacrificed itself for the Aam Aadmi Party by preventing the split of votes, which would have resulted in the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly polls.

Commenting on the exit polls predicting a poor performance of the Congress in Delhi assembly polls, Tulsi told ANI: "It is a good lesson for the BJP. Those doing the politics of hatred have been rebuffed roundly. The Congress seems to have made a sacrifice for preventing the split of votes, which would have been resulted in the BJP's victory."

"There are agitations all around the country. One needs to understand that you cannot undo history. No country has ever been able to make millions of the country to leave. One should understand the humanitarian crisis the CAA is creating," he said.

Most of the exit polls have predicted AAP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"If the Congress had also equally applied force in the campaign, it would have resulted in BJP's win. It may be a tactical move, but I don't know. Media people suggest there was an informal understanding to prevent splitting up of votes," Tulsi said.

If the AAP wins, it will be a third straight defeat for the BJP after Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The counting of votes will be done on Feb 11. (ANI)

