Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi (File Image)
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi (File Image)

Cong should rectify its historical blunder by supporting Article 370: Pralhad Joshi

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:57 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday slammed the Congress as a "divided house" on the issue of abrogation of Article 370 and said the grand old the party should rectify its "historical blunder" by supporting the resolution brought by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Speaking on the statutory resolution in Lok Sabha to scrap the special status conferred to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Joshi accused the Congress of speaking in Pakistan's language.
Shah also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 that seeks to make Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory with legislature and Ladakh a Union Territory without legislature.
"Tragedy happened when despite Baba Saheb Ambedkar's opposition Article 370 was inserted in the state's constitution. We are rectifying the historical blunder committed by Nehru. You (Congress) still have time. Go and tell your leader to rectify the blunder by supporting Article 370," Joshi said.
The senior BJP leader also said he was hopeful that the Congress would support abrogation of Article 370 but it was unfortunate that different voices were coming from the party.
"The entire country is speaking in one voice. They are celebrating and chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai. When we were planning to remove Article 370, I thought Congress would support it. But it is most unfortunate that divided voices are coming out from Congress party," he said, referring to the stands taken by party leaders Bhubaneshwar Kalita, Janardan Dwivedi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Deependra Hooda and Milind Deora.
Joshi also said Kashmir was an emotional issue for the BJP.
"After the government's move of abrogation Article 370, Pakistan called it a black day. Some of the senior Congress leaders too said it was a black day. The Congress was joining Pakistan," he said amid strong opposition by the Congress members.
"Kashmir is not just a piece of land for us. It is our motherland," he added.
Taking a swipe at Congress for not electing a new party chief after Rahul Gandhi's resignation, he said the entire country knows that there is no democracy in the party and it was "jaagir" (property) of some leaders.
He blamed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the problems in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed that if Sardar Patel had handled the affairs of the state after partition, the situation would have been different.
"We are rectifying the historical blunder committed by Nehru. Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir had been in India if he had not announced his unilateral decision of the ceasefire. Babasaheb Ambedkar opposed tooth and nail against Article 370 but was inserted after Nehru's insistence. If Nehru had to handle Hyderabad, the situation would have been opposite today. It was due to Sardar Patel, Hyderabad became part of India," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:03 IST

Only 2 families will loose their livelihood with scrapping of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Welcoming the Central government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering, on Tuesday said only two families in the state will lose their livelihood while everyone else will benefit from it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:54 IST

AgustaWestland case: Court dismisses bail plea of Ratul Puri...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A special Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of businessman Ratul Puri in AgustaWestland chopper case considering the evidence collected by Enforcement Directorate.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:50 IST

K'taka CM seeks extension of enrolment date of farmers under PMFBY

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday requested Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to extend the cut-off date for enrollment of farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) for the Kharif Season to August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:33 IST

Maharashtra CMO requests for NDRF team from Goa

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra)[India], Aug 6 (ANI): In view of the discharge of water from Tillari Dam, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis has requested Central Government for National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Goa for Dodamarg in Sindhudurg district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:29 IST

Farooq Abdullah is not under any arrest or detention: Amit Shah

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in Lok Sabha clarified that National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah is not under house arrest or any form of detention.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:19 IST

Took decades for the historic mistake to be rectified: Mukhtar...

New Delhi (India), August 6 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi echoed BJP's stance on abrogation of Article 370, which does away with the special status to Jammu and Kashmir said, "it took decades for the historic mistake to be rectified".

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:10 IST

Farooq Abdullah accuses Shah of lying in parliament, says will...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's former chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday lashed out at Home Minister Amit Shah for stating that he was inside his home by his own free will and accused him of lying in the parliament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:08 IST

NSA Ajit Doval reviews J-K situation; finds locals supportive...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday reviewed the situation on ground zero and met with some locals a day after the Central government's decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcating the Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:57 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Sunderbani sector

Rajouri [Jammu and Kashmir], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:56 IST

Supriya Sule attacks Union Government over bifurcation of Jammu...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday questioned the Union government's decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir in two union territories during her speech in Lok Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:56 IST

Northern Army commander chairs meeting to review operational...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): In the backdrop of prevailing political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Army Command chief, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security agencies in Srinagar to review operati

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:54 IST

BJD's Pinaki Mishra recalls Biju Patnaik's contribution in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal lawmaker Pinaki Mishra on Tuesday recalled the contribution of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik in saving Srinagar and Kashmir from falling in hands of Pakistani invaders

Read More
iocl