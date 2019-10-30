Cong show cause notice to 3 J-K leaders for meeting EU delegation in Kashmir

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:19 IST

Sacrifice of Bengali labourers killed in J-K will not go in...

New Delhi (India), October 30 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday condemned the killing of five labourers from West Bengal by terrorists in Kashmir and said that their sacrifice will not go in vain and India will teach "strong lessons" to Pakistan if it continues to resort to such ghastly