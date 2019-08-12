Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File photo)
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File photo)

Cong slams BJP for 'step-motherly' treatment towards Dalits, Tribals

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Congress party on Monday slammed the BJP led NDA government at the Centre for its alleged "step-motherly" treatment towards Dalits and Tribals. It also criticised the CBSE's decision to increase the fee for Class X and XII board examinations.
"In the last six years, the BJP government has acted in a step-motherly way towards Dalits and Tribals. Dalits have become a victim of BJP's political indifference, social exploitation, and economic negligence," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a statement.
Criticising CBSE's decision to increase the fee, Surjewala said, "CBSE has increased the fees for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students for class 10th and 12th Board exams by 250 per cent. They will have to pay Rs 1200 instead of Rs 350. Similarly, for general category students too, it has been increased by 100 per cent. Now, they will have to pay Rs 1500 instead of Rs 750. BJP's promise of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" is neither on ground nor on paper. The development of a few people and betrayal of the poor is BJP's intention and policy."
He also demanded immediate rollback of the fee hike saying that if the BJP government doesn't do so, it will prove that the move was yet another attempt to "crush" Baba Saheb's dream of "Sikshit Bano, Sangharsh Karo (Be Educated and Struggle)".
The Congress leader said the Constitution provided for reservations to empower Dalits and backwards to empower them against exploitation and inequality but the BJP government was running the country in "reverse gear."
Citing the Una and Rohit Vemula incidents, Surjewala said they are clear "evidence" of RSS and BJP's "attack" on the reservation provided in the Constitution.
"RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Manmohan Vaidya have openly advocated the abolition of reservation. BJP has always been against reservation for poor people. The entire country is aware that RSS sets the agenda and BJP government implements it. Now, tampering with reservation is another conspiracy (shadyantrakari agenda) of BJP," the Congress leader said in his statement.
Surjewala also alleged that it was BJP's aim to get SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act abolished forever.
Quoting the report of National Crime Record Bureau of 2016, the Congress leader claimed that a total of 40,801 cases of torture on Dalits have been registered.
"BJP government hid the number after 2016-17 because these were too big," he alleged. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:15 IST

The way Centre has abrogated Article 370 is constitutionally...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday said that the way Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at the Centre has abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is "constitutionally questionable".

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:00 IST

RSS-affiliate LUB concerned over state of economy, Bhagwat to...

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Amid increasing concerns over a slowdown in Indian economy, especially in automobile sector, RSS' industry wing -- Laghu Udyog Bharti (LUB) -- will be organising its three-day silver jubilee programme with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in attendance among others including Un

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:43 IST

Shobhaa De rubbishes Basit's claims that he influenced her to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Columnist Shobhaa De on Monday rubbished the claims made by former Pakistan envoy to India Abdul Basit that he had influenced her to write the 2016 article where she "advocated plebiscite" in Kashmir in the aftermath of Burhan Wani's death.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:41 IST

Delhi: Om Birla meets Pranab Mukherjee at his residence

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday called on former President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:39 IST

UP: Child lifter arrested in Etawah

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A man was taken into custody in Kalyanpur village here after locals allegedly caught him lifting a child, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:37 IST

MP: 55-year-old man dies in police custody in Gwalior, judicial...

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): After a 55-year-old man allegedly died in police custody in Belgadha area here, seven police officers were suspended and a judicial inquiry was ordered into the case, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:33 IST

Eid celebration remains peaceful in Kashmir, only few localised...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Eid al-Adha was celebrated in a peaceful manner barring some fringe incidents of "minor localised law and order problem" injuring "a couple of people" in Kashmir Valley, police said Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:27 IST

More he speaks, more BJP's vote share increases, Congress'...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday took a jibe at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and said that "the more he speaks, the more BJP's vote share increases while Congress' decreases".

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:20 IST

Indian Airforce launches large-scale operation in flood-affected areas

New Delhi [India] Aug 12 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing flood crisis, the Indian Airforce has launched a large scale operation to help the flood-affected people in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:08 IST

Space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai's year-long birth anniv...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The year-long centenary celebration of the birth anniversary of Vikram Sarabhai, father of India's space programme, was kicked off in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:00 IST

Pralhad Joshi visits flood-affected Dharwad district in Karnataka

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Union Minister and Member of Parliament from the constituency Pralhad Joshi visited the flood-affected district, earlier today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:59 IST

Centre has murdered democracy in J-K: Brinda Karat

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Commenting on restrictions relaxed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir for Eid, Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Brinda Karat on Monday said that what the Central government has done in Kashmir is nothing but the murder of democracy.

Read More
iocl