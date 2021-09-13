Cong slams BJP, says Gujarat CM replaced to 'mislead' people

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): A day after the first-time MLA, Bhupendra Patel was chosen as the new leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Gujarat, Congress leader Raashid Alvi lashed out at the party on Monday and said that the move was to "mislead" the people of the state adding that the party replaces chief ministers to "transfer blame for all their crimes".

Speaking to ANI, Alvi said, "It's is the character of the BJP. Wherever there is the BJP government, there is no trace of development despite the name changing of roads and cities. They believe, it is development. In the name of law and order, the states are witnessing "Jungle Raj". They transfer the blame for all their crime to the name of the Chief Minister and takes them out. And to mislead the people of the state they introduce a new Chief Minister."

"If this is the sole purpose, and I believe it is; then first the Prime Minister should resign. He has destroyed the country in 7 years. He destroyed the economy. The foreign policy is zero, unemployment is roaring like never before. The situation has worsened, so he must resign and a new Prime Minister should be introduced. I believe Gadkari will be a great choice," he added.



Notably, Rupani is the fourth Chief Minister to put in his papers this year. Earlier, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had resigned and two chief ministers in Uttarakhand--Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Rawat--had also stepped down.

On the other hand, Congress leader Tariq Anwar pinched that the fifth resignation of a chief minister in the party indicates everything is not going well in the past.

"He is the fifth chief minister who has been changed despite the complete majority. It started with Assam then Karnataka, then in Uttarakhand, two chief ministers were changed and now this is Gujarat. Yogi Adityanath is somehow spared, but it's uncertain to say when he will lose his chair. It shows everything is not going well in BJP. PM Modi and his helpers are doing this to stop the anti-incumbency," said Tariq Anwar.

First-time MLA from Ghatlodia constituency, Patel will take oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat.

With Assembly polls in the state scheduled to take place in 2022, BJP went with Patel, a Patidar face for the Chief Minister. (ANI)

