Cong takes a dig at investment plans in railways

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday took a dig at the budget announcement of investing Rs 50 Lakh crore in railway infrastructure by 2030.

"Our railway minister is very benevolent, he is saying they will spend 50 lakh crore in railways. Looking at the situation of railways, it is like we do not even have a mat to sleep on, yet we are dreaming of constructing a tent over our head.)", he said participating in the deabte on demands for grants for railways in the Lok Sabha.

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech announced that the railway infrastructure in India requires an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore till 2030.

In the speech, she had also mentioned the need for privatisation in Indian railways to raise funds for the investment.

Last week in an event Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also said, "When we speak about the future then till 2030, in 11, 12 years, railways will need an investment of Rs. 50 lakh crore, if we have to make it the world's best railway service,". (ANI)