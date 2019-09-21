Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)
Cong to fight on issues of farmers, common people in Maharashtra, Haryana

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Congress will raise the issues affecting the daily lives of the common people and the plight of farmers during campaigning for the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Haryana next month, said the party's spokesperson Pawan Khera on Saturday.
"We have a bottom-up strategy where we collect all information from locals and workers and then we build the strategy for campaigning around these issues. That has always been our strategy and will do the same as well," Khera told ANI.
"People know what are the issues (which they face). Farmers are committing suicide and their families know what the issues are. The actual issues that impact the daily lives of the people are the issues which the Congress will stand with and articulate," he said.
Khera made the comments after the Election Commission today announced the single-phase voting dates for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections slated to be held on October 21. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.
With the announcement of the poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in both the states.
The Congress will be aiming to return to power in Maharashtra and Haryana after it was voted out of power in the 2014 Assembly elections held in the two states. (ANI)

