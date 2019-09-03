Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo)

Cong to revamp UP unit, Priyanka to take full charge of state unit

By Siddharth Sharma & Syed Mojiz Imam (ANI) | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Three months after the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will soon take over full responsibility of the party in Uttar Pradesh, where she is currently in charge of eastern region, and do a revamp of the organisation there, sources said.
Ahead of 2019 General elections, Priyanka was appointed Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh while the responsibility of western part of the state was given to Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Congress could only win a single seat in Uttar Pradesh.
The party has decided to announce new chief of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), who will replace Raj Babbar, a few days after the announcement regarding Priyanka will be made.
The new UPCC team will not be big like the earlier team, the sources said.
"This time, the committee will be 10 times smaller than the previous committee. The average age of the committee is slated to be 40 years. The new team will have young and aggressive faces," they said.
After the poll debacle, the Congress dissolved the district units in Uttar Pradesh.
The sources told ANI that the overhauling process, which was going for the last three months, has been completed now.
"Priority will be given to youth and grassroots workers. The party is eyeing on 2022 Assembly Polls. In every district, there will be a women leader as vice president. Dalit and OBC leaders will also be given a chance. Every person will be given a specific task to work in their target area," the sources said.
Priyanka had held meetings for the revamp plan with workers and leaders across the state. On Friday, she met with senior leaders from party's Uttar Pradesh unit in New Delhi. AICC secretary in-charges were also touring the state.
District units for eastern Uttar Pradesh will be announced with new party chief in the state. New team for units from Uttar Pradesh West will be announced later as the process of consultation with workers and leaders started a bit late in that region.
The source said that when new UPCC team will be announced social engineering will be done so that nobody is left out. After the announcement of the team, Congress is preparing for a series of mass agitation to strengthen the party and take it to masses.
The party has also set a target of one crore membership and hopeful of achieving it within a year. Priyanka will also be traveling to Lucknow and Pryagraj, the sources said.
The Congress leader is also taking feedback of senior leadership in the state.
The team of AICC Secretaries Sachin Naik, Dheeraj Gurjar and Bajirao are visiting each district to identify people. (ANI)

