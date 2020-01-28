Cong trying to gather people for Rahul Gandhi's rally in Jaipur, says BJP's Satish Poonia

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): BJP state unit president Satish Poonia on Monday said that the Congress party is trying to gather people for the party's MP Rahul Gandhi's rally here on Tuesday.

"The Congress party does not believe in its workers and they have demanded that at least 100 students from every college should be made available for the rally," Poonia told ANI.

"The kind of atmosphere which is being created against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), I think Rahul Gandhi must be doing a rally here regarding that," he said.

"Businessmen in Jaipur have told me that their workers have also been asked to come to the rally. Even schools are closed. In Ajmer, students of government colleges have been asked to reach the rally," he added. (ANI)

