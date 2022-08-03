Cong under siege, Delhi Police has surrounded party HQ: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that the "Indian National Congress is under siege" and that the Delhi Police has surrounded the party headquarters and homes of interim party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Attacking the Modi government for vendetta politics, he alleged in a tweet, "this is the worst form of vendetta politics. We will not submit! We will not be silenced! We will continue to raise our voice against injustices and failures of Modi Sarkar!"



While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, " We are seeing an open-ended investigation for events 10 years ago with a siege mentality in the heart of the capital of the world's largest democracy. Can we believe it?"

"India, the proud largest democracy of the world has the siege mentality. I was astonished to see that people cannot come and go. There are platoons everywhere, it is present on the other side of the road also. The only sole object of this exercise is humiliation, insult and intimidation at one level," he added.

"These are actions of a frustrated political regime. These are the actions of a regime that is losing its equilibrium and balance and is frustrated at the fact that its opponent - that is us - does not break or bend," he further stated.

"You can try and suppress as much as you like, you will receive resilience and a reaction which is completely democratic for the world to see, we will continue to expose you," he said.

"I only want to see that all laws have been thrown to the winds. All sense of decency, democratic values, all sense of balance and this reprehensible. We cannot find stronger words to condemn it," he further said.

While General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee Ajay Maken said, "inflation, unemployment, and GST on food products. On these three issues, Congress want to protest in front of Rashtrapati Bhawan, PM's residence."

"We want to say that no matter how much you suppress us, Congress will continue to protest against the three issues. We were stopped by the police for protesting on the three issues. Congress will not give in to this pressure. We will protest on the three issues," he stated. (ANI)