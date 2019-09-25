Cong will always support Centre on foreign matters: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that Congress will always support the Central government's decision on foreign affairs.

"Inside the country, we will strongly oppose Narendra Modiji. But for matters outside the country, whatever decision government takes, Congress will always support it and stand with the country," Baghel said while addressing media at Chhattisgarh airport.

He said while answering a question on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan quoting Congress party over Kashmir issue.

Taking to the social media platform, Baghel further stated that Imran Khan should look over his own country instead of commenting on India's internal affairs.

"What is the status of Imran Khan who speaks on the internal affairs of our country? He should look over his own country. We will agree and disagree with our Prime Minister's policies, discuss, raise questions, seek answers from them. Every step of the Prime Minister outside the country is the step of the country and the Congress Party is with him," he tweeted.

Baghel was on Chhattisgarh airport to board a flight to Delhi to meet Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on permission for Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure 32 lakh metric tons of rice from Chhattisgarh under the central pool.

He had also written a letter to Paswan on Tuesday further requesting to extend the approved procurement limit for 'usna rice' from 24 lakh metric tons to 28 lakh metric tons and that for 'arwa rice' from 4 lakh metric tons. (ANI)

