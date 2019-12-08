Cong will oppose CAB 'tooth and nail' in Parliament: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the party will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill "tooth and nail" in Parliament, alleging that it is in "violation" of the Indian Constitution.

"We will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill tooth and nail because it is in violation of our Constitution, secular ethos, tradition, culture and civilisation," he told reporters after the Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting held at interim party president Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence here.

Earlier in the day, several Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Gaurav Gogoi and AK Antony had arrived at Gandhi's residence for the meeting.

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill will be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha.

If passed by Parliament, it will amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 introducing exceptional provisions for acquiring citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. (ANI)

