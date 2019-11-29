Cong workers sell onion outside Assembly in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Congress party workers here on Friday sold onions at Rs 40 per kilogram outside the Assembly to protest against the rising prices of onion in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Shailendra Tiwari said: "The rising price of vegetables has badly affected the people. Moreover, the government is not willing to listen to the pleas of the common man."

He said that the objective of the protest was to highlight the fact that the government was not taking up the responsibility to address the people's hardships.

"The onions in the markets are being sold at Rs 100-125 per kg, but we are selling them at Rs 40 per kg. We are confident that the people will listen to us," he said.

The price of onions has shot up in other parts of the country as well.

Earlier on November 20, the Union Cabinet approved the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion in view of the high prices of the essential commodity in the market.

"The Cabinet has given its approval to the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had told reporters after the meeting of the Union Cabinet. (ANI)

