Congratulate women for standing up and proving BJP govt wrong, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): After the Supreme Court's decision of granting permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that India's women stood up and "proved the BJP government wrong".

"The government disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the Supreme Court that women Army officers didn't deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men. I congratulate India's women for standing up and proving the BJP government wrong," Rahul tweeted.

The Apex Court on Monday ruled that women Army officers can get command positions on par with their male counterparts, asserting that the government's arguments against it were "discriminatory", "disturbing" and based on a stereotype.

Supreme Court added that permanent commission would be available to all women, regardless of their years of service. The judgement has to be implemented within three months.

"Congratulation to the women power of India, despite stiff opposition from the Modi government, the Supreme Court approved the permanent commission of women in the army. Not giving rights to women shows the prejudice of the Center," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

"Mr Modi failed to stop the woman from serving Mother India," he added.

Woman officers, at present, can serve for 10-14 years in the Short Service Commission.

The government had told the Court that "troops are not yet mentally schooled to accept women officers in command of units" since they are "predominantly drawn from a rural background." (ANI)