Congratulation to Armed Forces for neutralising mastermind of Pulwama attack: Ravinder Raina

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Tuesday congratulated the armed forces for killing Pulwama terror accused Sajjad Ahmad Bhat and one other terrorist in a joint operation.

"A joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces has led to the neutralization of terrorist Sajjad Ahmad Bhat. Bhat was the mastermind in the suicide bombing on the CRPF convoy in the Pulwama district which took lives of 44 CRPF men, I congratulate the forces for that," Raina told ANI here.

He added that not only Bhat was the mastermind behind the suicide bombing attack but his car had also been used to carry out the attack.

"The plot was finalised at Bhat's residence and the suicide bomber got training at Bhat's house. His car was also used in the attack, the real culprit of the Pulwama attack is killed and the credit goes to our forces, with the kind of action being taken by the forces recently the valley will soon be terror free again," Raina said.

Earlier today, two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including one whose vehicle was used to carry out the blast in the deadly Pulwama terror attack, were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

The gunfight took place in Anantnag's Marhama village.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh said: "We neutralized two militants. They've been identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat and Tawseef Ahmad Bhat, both are residents of Marhama and have links with Jaish-e-Mohammed. Sajad was involved in turning his car into an IED in February 14 blast."

He also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking the steps to ensure safety in the valley and added he looked forward to his upcoming visit to the Kashmir valley.

"Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah will visit Kashmir at the end of June to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva at the Amarnath cave, he will also conduct a review of the security situation in the valley. This is a matter of pride for all of us who are nationalists, we also thank Shahji for the steps he has taken for ensuring peace in the valley," he said. (ANI)