Congress, AAP make announcements to woo voters as political temperature rises in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 25 (ANI): With the political temperature rising in Punjab ahead of state assembly elections to be held early next year, political parties are making announcements and "populist promises" to woo voters.

While Congress government in the state has made announcements to reduce the economic burden on people, AAP has made promises to woo various sections. The Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP have also made promises.

The announcements and promises have created some buzz as voters also keenly watch the political developments in the state which have taken a new turn after former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh decided to form his own party and the Centre decided to repeal the three farm laws.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has announced slashing of power tariff by Rs 3 per unit and waiving power bills of those having electricity connection of up to 2 kW, a move that is estimated to put Rs 1,200 crore on the state exchequer.

He also reduced VAT on petrol and diesel after the Centre announced excise cut.

Channi has said that his government was procuring power at rates far less than that done by the SAD-BJP government in the past.

He has also been announcing schemes for specific regions. He has made announcements regarding assistance to educational institutions and panchayats besides widening of some roads with proper compensation to people.



Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has also made promises that have attracted attention.

AAP has promised 300 units of free electricity every month and cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years if his party comes to power in the state. The party has also made promises concerning healthcare facilities and "guarantees" to the traders.

These guarantees include setting-up of a commission, abolishing 'inspector raj', fixing VAT refunds, ensuring power supply, setting-up of Punjab Bazaar portal, improving law and order and construction and development of focal points.

Shiromani Akali Dal has taken a dig at Kejriwal over his promises, asking why these had not been implemented in Delhi where he is Chief Minister. The party has also slammed the ruling Congress, which saw a change of guard in September this year.

"Why he (Kejriwal) had not given an allowance of Rs 1,000 per month to all women in Delhi, and why 300 units of power had not been provided in Delhi to consumers. Now Channi is resorting to lies and deceit to woo the people despite knowing that he cannot deliver anything," SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

SAD has also made promises including free power unites to residential consumers, discount on diesel for tractors besides loans and scholarships for students.

The campaign of BJP, which has promised to eradicate drug and sand mafias, is also gathering pace and electoral tie-ups are likely to have an impact on the outcome of polls. (ANI)

