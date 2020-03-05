Congress accuses BJP of 'abducting' 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs to bring down Kamal Nath govt

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abducting 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

He also demanded that an investigation should be done on who arranged the charter plane to fly four Congress MLAs to Bengaluru. Putting the onus on the media, the Congress leader said that these questions should be put before the BJP to know the truth.

"They are saying they have got one person, Pathak, who is involved in mining and will be given ministership first. Has anyone probed this? Who gave the money for the charter plane to fly those MLAs to Bengaluru? 14 MLAs were abducted by the BJP. Yediyurappa's government had also tried a similar trick.... Who has abducted these MLAs and kept them at five-star hotels? If the answer to these questions is found, then the truth will come out," he said while speaking to the media.

"BJP will never be successful in this devious plan," the Congress leader added.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also spoke to media on the same issue and stated, "Ever since the BJP has come to power at the national level, democracy is being finished in one state after the other. It had started with Arunachal Pradesh."

On Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

