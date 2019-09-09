Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera (File photo)
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera (File photo)

Congress accuses Centre of bypassing auction route in renewing mines, seeks probe

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Congress party on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre of not adopting auction route in renewing leases of 358 mines and failing to give an answer to the Supreme Court over allegations that it was done in exchange for "large donations."
Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera sought a probe into the issue and alleged that the move had caused a revenue loss of about Rs 4 lakh crore to the nation's exchequer.
Khera alleged the law was changed with a retrospective effect and leases were extended for 50 years.
He said the Supreme Court had in April this year issued a notice to the government on a petition demanding an inquiry into the renewal of several leases for iron ore and other mines.
"The allegation made in the petition is that several mining leases have been renewed in exchange for large donations," he said.
Khera said the apex court has appointed a senior advocate as Amicus Curiae in the matter to help determine the truth behind these allegations.
"Five months have passed, and the government has failed to give an answer to the Supreme Court on the allegations raised in the petition," Khera said.
He said the party has filed an RTI over the renewal of mining lease.
He said the Modi government introduced in January 2015 a new amendment -- by way of the ordinance -- to the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948.
"The amendment allowed the government to extend the leases of existing mines without going through the auction route," he said, adding that the party leaders had protested the manner in which select committee, which went into the bill to replace the ordinance, was "deliberately" given small window and could not consult states.
He said that certain state ministers also protested to the amendment and had noted that auction would have provided resources to them.
"But clearly that was not a concern for Modi's suit-boot-ki-sarkar. Five years hence it has become clear that this was a potentially massive theft of resources committed on the people of this country to benefit a select few," he said.
"It is alleged before the Supreme Court that the leases for almost 358 mines have been renewed at no premium and no additional cost. 288 additional mining leases are up for renewal as well which are likely to be given the benefit of section 8A," he said.
"The government must disclose the political donations received from the companies whose licenses have been renewed. The period in question is not covered by the secrecy of the electoral bonds," he added.
Khera said the Supreme Court has stated that auction should be the preferred route for the allocation of natural resources unless a more financially feasible route is found.
He also referred late BJP leader Arun Jaitley's strong pitch in favour of an auction for the allocation of resources.
Referring to the CAG, he said it should probe renewal of lease "with the same enthusiasm" as displayed in the UPA years.
"During our days there was a CAG who spoke of notional losses. During their days we see that there is a notional CAG. There is no CAG it appears. The institutions have become notional under their rule," he said.
He said the apex court has issued a notice asking the Modi government to respond to a PIL filed last month.
"The petition alleges a loss of over Rs 4 lakh crore and demand a CBI inquiry into the same. The government has still not filed a reply on the same despite five months have elapsed. What was the reason you did not take the auction route? Who are the industrialists whom you wanted to oblige?" asked Khera. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:56 IST

All districts in Kerala on high alert following Army's warning...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): All district police chiefs in Kerala have been asked to stay on high alert, said Director General of Police (DGP) Kerala, Loknath Behera on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:53 IST

Strategic partnership with France key pillar of India's foreign...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday described India-France Strategic Partnership as a key pillar of New Delhi's foreign policy and said that the two countries could be harbingers of peace and stability amid the present "uncertain times".

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:46 IST

Himachal Pradesh records 5 earthquakes in past 24 hours: IMD

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has witnessed five earthquakes in the Chamba district during the past 24 hours, Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) on Monday informed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:36 IST

Punjab: HC refuses to stay ban on telecast of 'Ram Siya Ke Luv...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The High Court of Punjab and Haryana on Monday refused to stay the ban on cable telecast of television serial -- 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush' -- imposed by the District Commissioners (DCs) across Punjab on Saturday on the directives of Chief Minister Captain Amarin

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:28 IST

Recipients of Visitor's Awards 2019 announced

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Recipients of Visitor's Awards 2019 was on Monday announced by the President's Secretariat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:51 IST

Odisha: New Motor Vehicle Act decreases demand for petrol and diesel

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Demand for petrol and diesel has decreased in Odisha after the implementation of new Motor Vehicle Act 2019 as fewer vehicles are plying on roads due to fear of higher fines as provisioned under the new traffic rules.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:40 IST

Small-scale industries will be focus of new policy: K'taka minister

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday said the state government will be focussing on the development of small-scale industries in the new industrial policy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:33 IST

SYL issue will be resolved through dialogue with Haryana: Capt Amarinder

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday expressed hope that Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) issue would be 'resolved amicably' through talks with Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:25 IST

Nitish should give a BJP leader chance to become Bihar chief...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): BJP leader Sanjay Paswan on Monday said that the BJP trusted Nitish Kumar for the post of chief minister in Bihar for the last fifteen years and now it is time that he should give a leader of the BJP a chance to be chief minister.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:24 IST

Centre's measures will enable auto sector make turnaround: NITI...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar on Monday said that various relief measures announced by the Central government would help the auto-sector make a turnaround.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:14 IST

I take economic slowdown as investment opportunity for India:...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said he sees the economic slowdown in the country as an investment opportunity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:03 IST

Kamal Nath will become only sitting CM to be arrested in 1984...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday claimed that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be the only sitting chief minister who will be arrested in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Read More
iocl