Congress accuses Centre of vendetta politics in view of Haryana polls

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP-led government of political vendetta in view of Haryana assembly polls and said invoking 'money laundering' in a case related to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) in Panchkula was "rather absurd."

Answering a query about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a charge sheet on Monday in a case of alleged irregularities in land allotment to the AJL and naming party leaders Motilal Vora and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leader Anand Sharma said: "It is vendetta politics."

The Congress leader, who was addressing media persons here at the party headquarters, said National Herald, Qaumi Awaz and Navjivan, published by AJL, were the mouthpieces of India's freedom struggle.

"National Herald or Associate Journals were started during the freedom movement. They are not properties owned by any individuals of the Congress party or anybody who can be beneficiaries. So invoking money laundering is rather absurd," he said.

Sharma said the matter is to be adjudicated by courts and hoped that it will be thrown out. "The matter should be looked at holistically," he added.

He said national and regional papers were allotted land under existing policies and there may be those who have used some parts as commercial space.

"So, it should be taken in a holistic context. Why AJL is being singled out? That is my question. That is not fair. Because Haryana elections are coming. If there are no issues related to nationalism, polarisation, religion, people will ask questions about employment, economy. So this other narrative will go on," he said.

The ED filed a prosecution complaint in AJL land allotment case before a special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Panchkula. (ANI)

