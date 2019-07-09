Congress accuses centre of destabilising Karnataka govt

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress on Monday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha when it accused the government of conspiring secretly and with "a pre-determined design" to destabilise the coalition government in Karnataka, saying BJP's "hunger" for power has not been satiated even after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh rejected the allegations and said the BJP has nothing to do with the crisis in Karnataka following resignation of MLAs of the ruling coalition. He blamed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the problems in the party.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue and accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of trying to break the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka and resorting to horse-trading.

"The government is conspiring secretly. It is a pre-determined design. They took our party MPs to Mumbai. They are keeping plane, vehicles ready," he said.

Chowdhury , who had given adjournment notice, sought to rake up the issue at the start of the House but was disallowed from doing so.

He said the BJP leaders were trying to wash their hands off the developments in Karnataka by saying that the rebel MLAs were of Congress and JD-S and they had no role.

"They are your MLAs what can I do", he quoted the BJP leaders as saying and asked if theft can ever be justified even if the possessions are not properly secured.

"There are silver coins, not properly secured, lying in a house. Does it mean a thief will come and steal the coins," he asked.

"This government is making a mockery of democracy. You say you have 303 MPs but your stomach is not filled," he said.

Responding to Chowdhury's allegations, Rajnath Singh said his party has nothing to do with the political crisis plaguing the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka.

Singh also took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over the matter and said that the slew of resignations has come in the wake of his decision to step down as party chief.

"Rahul Gandhi resigned and has made remarks. Senior leaders are quitting. What does the BJP have to do with this?" he said.

Gandhi had resigned as party chief after taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in Lok Sabha elections and had remarked later in a letter to party well-wishers and workers that numerous people would have to made accountable for the loss.

Singh, who is Deputy Leader of the House, said it has been BJP 's tradition not to put pressure to change parties or offer inducements.

"Whatever is happening in Karnataka, our party has nothing to do with it. Our party is fully committed to the dignity of parliamentary democracy," he said.

Congress members were not satisfied with Singh's reply and raised slogans in the House. They also raised 'Save democracy' posters. Amid protests, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House for lunch. Earlier, Chowdhury had accused the BJP as "poacher party".

Twenty-one ministers of the Congress in Karnataka have resigned voluntarily from the cabinet, while an Independent MLA, who was inducted as minister last month, withdrew support from the government. The 13-month-old coalition government slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on June 6. (ANI)