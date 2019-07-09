Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Congress accuses centre of destabilising Karnataka govt

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:48 IST

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress on Monday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha when it accused the government of conspiring secretly and with "a pre-determined design" to destabilise the coalition government in Karnataka, saying BJP's "hunger" for power has not been satiated even after winning the Lok Sabha elections.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh rejected the allegations and said the BJP has nothing to do with the crisis in Karnataka following resignation of MLAs of the ruling coalition. He blamed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the problems in the party.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue and accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of trying to break the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka and resorting to horse-trading.
"The government is conspiring secretly. It is a pre-determined design. They took our party MPs to Mumbai. They are keeping plane, vehicles ready," he said.
Chowdhury , who had given adjournment notice, sought to rake up the issue at the start of the House but was disallowed from doing so.
He said the BJP leaders were trying to wash their hands off the developments in Karnataka by saying that the rebel MLAs were of Congress and JD-S and they had no role.
"They are your MLAs what can I do", he quoted the BJP leaders as saying and asked if theft can ever be justified even if the possessions are not properly secured.
"There are silver coins, not properly secured, lying in a house. Does it mean a thief will come and steal the coins," he asked.
"This government is making a mockery of democracy. You say you have 303 MPs but your stomach is not filled," he said.
Responding to Chowdhury's allegations, Rajnath Singh said his party has nothing to do with the political crisis plaguing the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka.
Singh also took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over the matter and said that the slew of resignations has come in the wake of his decision to step down as party chief.
"Rahul Gandhi resigned and has made remarks. Senior leaders are quitting. What does the BJP have to do with this?" he said.
Gandhi had resigned as party chief after taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in Lok Sabha elections and had remarked later in a letter to party well-wishers and workers that numerous people would have to made accountable for the loss.
Singh, who is Deputy Leader of the House, said it has been BJP 's tradition not to put pressure to change parties or offer inducements.
"Whatever is happening in Karnataka, our party has nothing to do with it. Our party is fully committed to the dignity of parliamentary democracy," he said.
Congress members were not satisfied with Singh's reply and raised slogans in the House. They also raised 'Save democracy' posters. Amid protests, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House for lunch. Earlier, Chowdhury had accused the BJP as "poacher party".
Twenty-one ministers of the Congress in Karnataka have resigned voluntarily from the cabinet, while an Independent MLA, who was inducted as minister last month, withdrew support from the government. The 13-month-old coalition government slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on June 6. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:07 IST

Andhra: Excavation machine submerges in Godavari; driver rescued

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): An excavation vehicle deployed to erect the high tension towers in river Godavari at Atreyapuram in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district submerged after the river water level went up.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:55 IST

Munirka fire: No causalities reported so far

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): No causalities have been reported so far in the fire that broke out at a shop in Munirka furniture market here on Monday, an official said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:32 IST

Opposition slams Budget as rhetoric, visionless; BJP, allies...

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Opposition parties on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government for its "rhetoric and visionless" announcements made in the Budget 2018-19 and accused it of failing to provide employment and address farmers concerns.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:58 IST

Sonia Gandhi to address Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:45 IST

Parliament adopts resolution concerning 200 per cent duty on...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI) The Parliament on Monday adopted a statutory resolution on a decision taken earlier by the government for levying 200 per cent duty on all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:16 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at shop in Munirka furniture market

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shop in Munirka furniture market here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Govt machinery must work in cohesion by implementing 5T to bring...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said all the government machinery must work in cohesion by implementing the 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Transformation and Time Limit) to bring about transformational change in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

BJP suspends Pradeep Joshi over exchange of objectionable chat...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): BJP leader Pradeep Joshi has been suspended from the party after objectionable chat messages exchanged with a party worker went viral on social media, party officials said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Maha CM looks into closing of Aadharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the officials to frame a timeline for the closing of the Aadharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:02 IST

Haryana govt approves cash reward for recipients of Sena Medal

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Haryana Government on Monday decided that the recipients of Sena Medal who are awarded same decoration more than once for distinguished services would be granted additional one-time cash award.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:01 IST

Sharad Pawar meets Tiware dam breach affected people

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met the people affected by the Tiware dam breach here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:01 IST

Gujarati couple struggles to find missing cat lost in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A Gujarati couple is running from pillar to post in search of their pet cat, whom they had lost while on their way back from Tirupati.

Read More
iocl