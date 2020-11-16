Congress accuses KTR of making false promises, ahead of GHMC polls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15 (ANI): Congress has hit out at Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao stating that he has been making false promises to people in the view of upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) made several promises to people in the past but has not fulfilled them.

"Yesterday's statement by Telangana Minister K Taraka Ramarao is nothing but deceiving people of Hyderabad. In the last GHMC elections after winning 99 seats, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao said that two 1000-bedded hospitals will be set up in two corners of the city and 2 lakh double-bedroom houses for the poor people. Likewise how many ever promises which they made in the last five years, but they have built many bungalows, farmhouses and Pragathi Bhavan for themselves. The people of Hyderabad are suffering," Yaskhi said.



"After the recent floods, still the Maheshwaram constituency after a month of incessant rains, over three feet water, many houses are submerged. This Rs10,000 flood relief assistance is the biggest scam. Keeping in mind the upcoming GHMC elections, they are making false promises like when they did earlier. What we can prove is that in the last five years the GHMC budget has been taken to the Kaleshwaram Project in commissions," he added.

Dr Laxman, President, National President OBC Morcha said that BJP's win in Dubbak bypoll has made TRS and KT Rama Rao worried.

"The recent elections in the country, right from Bihar to Dubbak in Telangana, BJP has won all in its own. It indicates that KTR and TRS are worried about the expansion and growth of Telangana," he said. (ANI)

