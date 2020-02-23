Congress acting like fringe group by making irrelevant comments on Modi-Trump meet: GVL Narasimha Rao

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday said that Congress party has degenerated itself into a fringe group by making irrelevant comments on the forthcoming Modi-Trump meet.

"The bilateral meeting between Trump and Modi should never be a ground for any kind of political slugfest. Congress party has degenerated itself into a fringe group by making irrelevant comments on the proposed meeting. To gain traction in media, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are acting as social media trolls. Foreign policy is not their cup of tea," Rao told ANI.

"India-US relationship has soared to new height under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump. These two leaders are the most popular leaders in the world. The visit of President Trump is at a very opportune time and the country is excited about it," he added.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the Central Government over US President Donald Trump's visit to India and asked which ministry is spending Rs 100 crores for conducting the event.

The Congress scion had also raised eyebrows over the role of a commission that has been acting as the main organiser for Trump's mega-event 'Namaste Trump' at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The US President along with his family is scheduled to visit India on February 24-25. (ANI)

