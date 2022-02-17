Congress, AIMIM misleading Muslim sisters on Hijab issue, says BJP MP Jugal Thakor

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala, on Thursday, slammed Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and said that they are "intentionally" misleading the Muslim community on the Hijab issue.

Speaking to ANI, Thakor said, "The Karnataka government had made a rule in 1983 that a dress code will be kept inside schools and colleges. Congress and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi intentionally mislead our Muslim brothers and sisters that their hijab is going to be removed here. But instead of hijab, the focus should be to study in schools."

"The question is not about the dress code. The question is to follow the rules of school and college and pay attention to studies," the BJP MP added.



He further said that Congress "deliberately" kept the girls in the Muslim community away from education and alleged that the party is looking for a vote bank through the hijab issue.

"For 70 years, Congress deliberately kept the people of the Muslim community away from the primary need of education. Today a large number of daughters are illiterate in the Muslim community. Congress party deliberately kept them away from education and used them as vote bank. It is not written anywhere in the Quran that you must go outside wearing a burqa. Congress is looking for a vote bank through hijab," he said.

Extending support to BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya who said that the hijab should be worn inside the house and not in the educational institutions, Thakor said that she spoke about the freedom of Muslim women.

"Hijab is a matter of wearing inside the house and not in school or college. She is talking about Muslim women's freedom," he said.

BJP MP From Bhopal Madha Pradesh Sadhvi Pragya on Wednesday said that No need to wear Hijab anywhere. People who are not safe in their houses need to wear Hijab. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study.

