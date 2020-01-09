Congress alleges recent JNU violence is 'official sponsored goondaism'

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Congress on Thursday alleged that Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister and Union Home Minister were behind Sunday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which left more than 30 students injured.

"Whatever incident took place in JNU was not sudden but planned. We all know who is behind it. MHRD and Home Minister are behind the violence. This is 'Official Sponsored Goondaism'," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference here.

On January 5, a masked mob entered JNU campus and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.

The Congress leader also alleged that Delhi Police was not arresting those responsible for the incident.

"It has been 72 hours but Delhi Police has not arrested anyone. This is being done intentionally. We demanded that those responsible for the incident should be arrested," he said.

Ramesh said that JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar should resign as the situation will not become normal in the campus in his presence.

"It is clear that the situation will not become normal in JNU until Vice-Chancellor will remain in his post. It is important that the government ask Vice-Chancellor to resign," he said. (ANI)