Congress alleges use of 'Rajmudra' on PM Modi's turban during Pune visit, says BJP insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday alleged that the turban that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to be presented during the unveiling ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at the Pune Municipal Corporation premises, had 'Rajmudra', the diamond used by Maharajas, and said that the BJP has insulted the Maratha warrior.



However, the Pune Mayor, Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday had shared the picture of the turban which did not have any such diamond attached to the turban.



Asked about the absence of 'Rajmudra' on the turban during PM Modi's visit to the city, Mohan Joshi, Pune Congress leader said that it was removed after their objection.

Taking a jibe at the BJP and the Prime Minister, Patole said, "BJP has insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the past also BJP-led Karnataka government insulted Maharaj many times, but now they (BJP) have a habit of repeating it again and again, We will keep protesting act such an act."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated a 12 km stretch of the Pune Metro Rail Project, taking a ride of the inaugural run while also interacting with onboard schoolchildren. (ANI)

